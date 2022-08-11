Champlain, the 2022 8/10 Vermont Little League State Champions, traveled to Mountaintop, PA, for the Little League Regional Tournament last week, and thanks to Handy Toyota, they went in comfort and style. Handy Toyota donated five vans for the team to use for travel on the seven hour trip.
The team also extends thanks to the community for the many generous donations that helped make the trip possible. A trip to the Little League Regional Tournament is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for athletes, and it’s one many remember as a highlight of their youth athletic careers.
Champlain lost 8-0 in a close game against Pennsylvania, the team who went on to win the tournament. Irie Shedd had 13 strikeouts in game one. In the second game, Champlain lost 4-1 to New Jersey, who made it to the semifinal game. Shedd had 12 strikeouts.
“We hit the ball but they were solid defensively,” said Champlain coach Mike Conger. “The team had a blast, made a lot of memories, and wants to thank the whole community for the support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.