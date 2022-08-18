The Champlain Junior Golf Foundation wrapped up its 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Champlain Country Club, with some on course experience, as well as a season ending banquet. Twenty-six year Champlain Country Club Pro Mike Swim has conducted the annual experience for 20 years. It runs from the third week of June through the third week of August. The 8-Under age group, which had 30 participants, was held each Tuesday morning during the season. The 9-Up age group, numbering 50 participants, met every Wednesday morning. CCC longtime member, Carl Thompson, has donated $2,000 annually to the event.

