ST.ALBANS — After a rocky summer with delayed and cancelled tournaments, the high school girls’ golf teams got to hit the links at Champlain Country Club for the state championship on Tuesday.
With the sun shining, fall foliage peaking, and warm temperatures, it turned out to be one of the nicest days to be on the course this fall.
Each player played an individual 18 holes and for scoring, the team took the top two individual scores and combined them for a final score over par. Par for the course at Champlain Country Club is a score of 71.
Division 1
Burr & Burton took the day shooting a combined score of 45 over par, led by top individual score (+12) Kaylie Porter, and 8th overall individual scorer Grace Macdonald (+33).
The runner up was CVU (+51) headlined by 3rd and 4th overall placers Lindsay Beer (+25) and Clare Stackpole-McGrath (+26) respectively. Essex (+61) came next with Macey McGovern (+30) placing 6th and Ashley Stempek (+31) placing 7th.
Following the tournament Essex head coach Brian McCarthy said, “I think all four of my girls played really well, it was a tough day, we haven’t been in competitive conditions much this year. Most importantly they had fun; that’s really to me what Vermont high school golf is all about.”
South Burlington (+71), North Country (+77), Colchester (+97), and BFA ST. Albans (+103) closed out the division.
For the Comets Ashley Seymour (+42) tied for 12th, Georgia Casavant (+61) tied for 22nd, and Paige DeMarse (+62) placed 24th in the tournament.
“It was our first time playing 18 holes this year, and that was a challenge for them, but I thought they did very well with their place of play and they performed to their ability level. For Ashley Seymour, the front nine was her lowest nine hole score of the season, so that was nice to see,” said Roy Sargent, coach of the BFA Comets.
Division 2
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez (+11), Otter Valley’s Mia Politano (+17), Long Trail School’s Alyssa Gallo (+21), Woodstock’s Emily Dean (+25), and Harwood’s Jordan Hunter (+28) rounded out the top five individual scores in a competitive D2 flight. For combined scores Lake Region (+48) took the top spot, followed by Otter Valley (+61) and Harwood (+80). Rice (+82), U32 (+93), and Milton (+94) rounded out the rest of the division.