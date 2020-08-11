ST. ALBANS — The Champlain Country Club crowned its two club champions Sunday afternoon. A first-year member, Jesse Osborne, carded a one-under-par 70 Sunday, edging Nate Demar by a stroke.
Osborne, may be new to CCC, but he’s previously been a member at Essex CC and Rocky Ridge CC and has won the championship at Essex eight times.
Kim Barkyoumb, a four-year member at Champlain, won her third ladies club championship. She carded an 83-86-169.
After making a 10 on hole #15 on Sunday, Barkyoumb finished par, birdie, par, to complete her final round.
Finishing second was Darlene Ross, 176, and in third was Reni Murphy with 187.
Mitch Demar shot one under 70 on the first day in the men’s championship, and his brother Nate Demar was second with a 71. Mitch is a three-time winner of the event, and Nate has won once.
After day one, Osborne was six back. Mitch shot an uncharacteristic 80 Sunday, opening the field up. Nate Demar finished one shot back from Osborne, 71-76-147; Mark Hungerford was third with a 74-75-149, and Colin Viens was fourth at 75-75-150.
The first flight winners were John Duffy with a 76-77-153 score, followed by Shayne Bocash, 79-76-155, and Kevin Hurlbut, 77-78-155.
By virtue of matching cards, Bocash was named the second-place finisher. The second flight winner was first-year member Ed Murphy, 82-80-162. Geno Bombardier was second with a 84-84-168. Joe Jabour was third, with a 84-86-170.