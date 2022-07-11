SWANTON - Productive third and fourth innings lifted Champlain by a score of 17-5 over Lyndon, in the 10/12 Vermont Little League State Tournament on Monday, July 11.
Champlain plated a run in the first to take a 1-0 lead into the second.
Lan Doan plated Ayana Lamos on a single to center. Emma Parah dropped a hard hit single into right to easily score another run. An overthrow scored a fourth run, and Marah McGinn's single scored two. Champlain left the second with a 6-0 lead.
Lyndon got on the board in the bottom of the third, quickly closing the gap to one run. Emma Parah replaced Marah McGinn in the circle for Champlain, tallying the final out and ending the inning 6-5 in favor of Champlain.
Anna Ebert kicked off a six-run third inning with a single that resulted in an error and a trip to second. A walk put Chatham Brouillette on first; Brouillette stole second, and Emmah Parah smacked a double to center to score two. Julia Hungerford stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. A single plated two more runs to give Champlain a five run advantage.
Passed balls scored two more runs as Champlain's offense roared to life, leaving the inning with a 12-5 lead.
Champlain struck again in the fourth, tallying five runs and earning the opportunity to play undefeated Colchester on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 pm at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton.
