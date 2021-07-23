The 8-10-year-old Champlain girls won it all this week in a game that took two days to complete. The girls competed for the 2021 Little League Softball State Championship in Swanton, earning an 18-8 win over Colchester on Wednesday.
"The 18-8 score was misleading. It was an intense game, and it was a fun game to be part of," said coach Brad Brouillette.
Thunder postponed the game at the end of the first inning on Tuesday evening; the teams took the field on Wednesday to finish what they started.
"We were ahead 5-1 on Tuesday and had some good momentum. Colchester started a different pitcher the next day, and we only scored two runs in the inning when we resumed the game. They scored five runs, and the game had a different feel. Luckily, we had a big inning in the fourth to pull away," said Brouillette.
Champlain pushed a run across in the top of the fifth, creating a ten-run gap.
"We wanted to win it in the fifth; we made some nice plays--Isabelle Mulheron made a nice play at short to get the runner at first, and Irie Shedd made a nice catch at the bottom of the fifth to end the game," said Brouillette.
"We had another strong pitching performance from Emma Parah. Chatham was intentionally walked three times, six times in the state tournament. All 1-9 contributed through the lineup, and it was tons of fun!"
Brouillette noted the strength of Colchester, especially in the field.
"Colchester had a very good team; they didn't make an error in the two games we played them," said Brouillette.
This was the first summer Little League softball teams from Georgia and St. Albans combined to form the Champlain team for all-stars. Four players from Georgia and nine from St. Albans rounded out the team.
"The kids made friends right away. Without the merger of the team, neither program would have had enough players to compete in the tournament. Several of them have even joined a travel team and are playing in a tournament this weekend," said Brouillette.
"It was really good to see how much the girls improved over the seven weeks. We practiced every day for two hours a day," said Brouillette.
There will be no out-of-state tournament for the 8-10 age group this year due to Covid. In a normal year, the team would be traveling to the Little League Regional tournament in Pennsylvania.
"The girls came together; it's unfortunate this team can't go to Regionals. I think they'd be really competitive. These girls are super skilled, and they were a blast to coach this summer," said coach Mike Conger.
Brouillette and Conger and coach Chelsea Mulheron (who played for the BFA St. Albans Comets) were grateful for all the fan support; the team enjoyed seeing Comet coach Bert Berthiaume at their games.
"I want to thank the community for coming out to support the girls, even some of the Little Leaguers I've coached came out to watch," said Conger.
"It was great to see Coach Berthiaume at our games, and it meant a lot to our girls. After some of the games, we'd talk about it and tell them they may play for him someday, and they'd smile," said Brouillette. "We really appreciated his support, and it meant a lot to the girls also."
