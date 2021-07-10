SWANTON — Champlain (St. Albans and Georgia) and the Sharks (Fairfax, Fletcher, and Westford) met in the final game of the District 3 Little League Softball Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Chatham Brouillette put Champlain on the board in the bottom of the first, crossing the plate on a passed ball after earning a walk and stealing second and third.
The Sharks Lori Sloan stole home on an overthrow to tie the game in the top of the second, but Champlain loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning. Kate Toof and Maria Larivee crossed the plate to break the tie and regain the lead.
The Sharks threw a Champlain runner out at home later in the inning, but Isabella Mulheron broke through the defense, plating the fourth run. Brouillette scored the fifth run before Lyla Mobbs earned the final out.
In the top of the third, Mobbs reached base, but Champlain stifled the Sharks' offense. In the bottom of the inning, pitcher Emma Parah scored Champlain's sixth run on a steal, and Toof tacked on a seventh.
The teams headed to the bottom of the fourth, Champlain holding an 8-1 lead.
Mobbs earned two quick strikeouts before Brouillette crossed the plate for Champlain's only run in the fourth.
Sharks' catcher Addalain Gillian threw out a Champlain runner attempting to steal second in the bottom of the fifth, but Ayana Lamos' double scored Larivee, giving Champlain the 11-1 win in five innings.
"I didn't realize I had hit the game-winning hit until everyone came running out," said Lamos. "It was very exciting!"
Parah earned the win in the circle for Champlain; she also got the game ball.
"I was nervous for the first inning, and then I felt good about our team behind me," said Parah.
Brouillette, the only player from Georgia, caught for Champlain.
"I had a lot of fun in this tournament. Everybody is so kind and welcoming; they're really nice people," said Brouillette.
"These girls worked hard for four weeks, and they really came together as a team; I'm proud of them," said Champlain coach Brad Brouillette.
Brouillette coached his son Colby to a 9-10 District 3 championship nine years ago.
"It's just as fun this time around. You learn to appreciate all of the championships and enjoy them."
This was Champlain coach Mike Conger's fifth District 3 title.
"This group worked hard, nobody complained, and everyone showed up to practice. They really wanted this win," said Conger.
After the game, Sharks coach, Anna Gabaree, complimented her Fairfax, Fletcher, and Westford athletes.
"This group of girls has the greatest heart and soul of any I've coached. They have grit, play hard, work together as a team, and never give up," said Gabaree.
"We had strong pitching from Lyla Mobbs and Sophie Foster and strong catching from Bella Wheeler, and lots of strong batters."
Gabaree noted that Fairfax varsity pitcher Taylor Mitchell played a role in the strength of the Sharks' team by working with pitchers, including Layla Mobbs.
"Taylor was one of my girls at this age; now she's coming back and working with these kids. It just keeps the cycle going; it's just phenomenal."
