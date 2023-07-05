The 8/10 Champlain All-Stars softball team won 12-0 in four innings over Fairfax, Fletcher, Westford, and Ellis Montgomery was one batter away from a perfect game through four innings of play.
Lily Winegar saw the ball well in the lead off spot, led off with a triple and also had one of the hardest hit balls I’ve seen up the middle. The ball made it to the fence, but led to an out after barley touching the runner getting her lead on second base. Bailee Conger got on base three times, scored three runs and was a cat behind the plate. Kinsley Winegar, and Ellis Montgomery had huge hits to spark rallies. This was a team effort from all, and we look forward to battling in the District 3 Championship.
