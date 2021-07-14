The Airport Park softball field was full of fans on Tuesday, as Champlain took on Connecticut Valley in the 11-12 Vermont Little League State Championship title game.
"After a year without softball for many of these girls having a season like this where they made it all the way to the state championship is only something they may have had in their wildest dreams," said Champlain coach Seth Hungerford.
Champlain jumped out to a 3-1 lead early after giving up one run in the top of the first. Molly Parah, in the circle for Champlain, earned three quick outs in the top of the second, striking out one and inducing two ground balls to end the half inning.
In the top of the third, Zoe Montagne made a great catch on a fly ball to center, but Connecticut Valley rallied, scoring 3 runs and regaining the lead.
Connecticut Valley tacked on another five runs in the top of the fourth, holding an 8-3 lead.
Champlain Julia Hungerford crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the deficit in half. Nora Tatro earned a cheer from the Champlain sideline after launching a double to the fence and plating two runs. Tatro crossed the plate on an overthrow to bring the Champlain within one run of CV.
In the top of the fifth, CV doubled their lead for a 14-7 advantage. Montagne ripped a single in the bottom of the inning, but Champlain wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity.
Montagne made her second outstanding catch of the game, corralling a fly ball in shallow center. She snagged a third for the second out of the inning. A play from short to second ended the half inning.
Parah and Tatro reached base for Champlain in the bottom of the inning, but CV stifled the rally, earning the 14-7 win.
"This was truly a special run for these young ladies, and they have nothing to hang there heads about. They played their hearts out and left everything on the field. Today some calls and bounces didn’t go our way and that’s all part of the game," said Hungerford.
"The coaching staff would like to thank the parents for supporting their daughters this all-star season--getting them to all the practices and games. We would also like to say thanks to our fans for the support and energy they provided when the girls needed it.
"These girls came into the all star season from different communities and teams and are ending a great all-star season with new friends and a lifetime of memories."
