The Champlain 11-12 year old Little League softball team, a combination of Georgia and St. Albans athletes, won the District 3 Little League Softball championship earlier in the month and went on to compete at States this weekend. The girls earned a 14-13 win against Colchester on Sunday, and will play Connecticut Valley at Airport Park in Colchester on Monday evening for a chance to compete in the final. Connecticut Valley is undefeated, so Champlain will have to beat them twice in order to win the state title.
Thank you, Avery Beyor for the awesome gallery of the win!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.