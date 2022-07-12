_12-20220711-DSC_4931.jpg

Champlain prepares to take the field in the game against Lyndon on Monday, July 11. 

 Adam Laroche

The 10/12 Champlain Little League softball team handed Colchester its first loss on Tuesday, July 12, earning a 3-0 win and a chance to compete for the 10/12 Vermont Little League Softball State Championship on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. on the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton. Champlain will face Colchester, and the winner will earn a trip to Bristol, CT, to play in the Little League Softball Regional Tournament. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation