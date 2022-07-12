The 10/12 Champlain Little League softball team handed Colchester its first loss on Tuesday, July 12, earning a 3-0 win and a chance to compete for the 10/12 Vermont Little League Softball State Championship on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. on the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton. Champlain will face Colchester, and the winner will earn a trip to Bristol, CT, to play in the Little League Softball Regional Tournament.
featured
Champlain 10/12 softball victorious over undefeated Colchester! Teams will compete for Vermont Little League State Title on Thursday!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
