SWANTON - Northwest jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the 10/12 District 3 All-Star Softball game, but Champlain rallied to a 9-1 win, earning a trip to the 10/12 Vermont Little League Softball State Tournament.
After Northwest jumped to an early lead, Champlain made short work of their in-county opponents in the top of the second, ending the inning on a double play from second to first.
In the bottom of the second, Champlain's Peyton Moore scored the tying run on a passed ball and Maria Larivee, the go-ahead run, but Northwest pitcher Riley LaRocque ended the rally with a strikeout.
Emma Parah kept Northwest batters contained in the top of the third; Champlain's offense came to life in the bottom of the inning.
Chatham Brouillette and Parah each had hits to start the inning; Irie Shedd's line drive through the gap plated two runs. Isabelle Mulheron snapped a single to score Shedd, and Larivee laced a two-out single to score a sixth run. Champlain took a 6-1 lead into the fourth.
Annabelle Godin got a much-needed out at home for Northwest, tagging a Champlain runner looking to add a seventh run to the tally.
Parah plated Beyor on a scorcher down the third baseline, and Shedd sent Brouillette home for Champlain's eighth run.
In the top of the fifth, Brouillette earned the final out of the inning, throwing a Northwest batter out at second to send Champlain back to the plate.
Mulheron led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, scoring the ninth run on a groundout. Northwest pitcher Bella Barnum limited the damage, getting the final out of the inning on a comebacker.
Parah closed the game for Champlain with three quick outs in the top of the sixth.
After the game, Parah spoke of her mindset coming into the championship game.
"I knew we could beat them if we played our game," said Parah. "My team did a great job; we all worked together and did what we needed to do."
Irie Shedd, who had key hits in the District 3 Championship game, spoke of her mindset at the plate.
"I was thinking about the pitches Riley (LaRoque) throws --where they were and where I could find holes to drive the ball."
Both Parah and Shedd are looking forward to facing Colchester in the State Tournament after falling to them in the championship game in 2022.
Champlain coach Brad Brouillette was pleased with the team's ability to bounce back after losing to Northwest the evening before.
"I'm so proud of them; they could have hung their heads and not showed up to play today, but they came in with a positive mindset," said Brouillette. "They came out ready to swing the bats and played good defense from the start."
Coach Brouillette also responded to a question about the efforts of Parah in the circle.
"Emma's a great pitcher and an even better kid. She puts a lot of time in during the off-season working on her craft, which shows," said Brouillette. "I'm really proud of her work ethic, and it's great to have her to lean on when times are tough out there in the circle."
Brouillette spoke of his players when asked what he's looking forward to about the upcoming tournament.
"I'm glad these girls get to continue playing together. They're such a great group of girls, and they always have each other's backs," said Brouillette.
"When we put the team together at the beginning of the year, we knew we wanted to get them to their next goal--playing well in the state tournament," said Brouillette. "I'm looking forward to it, and we'll be doing the best we can."
