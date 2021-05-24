BFA St. Albans track and field athletes had several champions and Personal Bests at the Essex Freshmen/Sophomore meet on Wednesday.
Essex Freshmen/Sophomore Meet
Champions: Aiyanna Auer won the Javelin. Porter Hurteau won the 800m and Will Hughes the 400m.
Personal Bests: 100m: Elora Menard, Anna Malboeuf, and Amiya Sharp; 200m: Tessa Sweeney; 400m: Ava Dumont 300m Hurdles: Maya Frost; Shot Put and Discus: Lily Foisy; Triple Jump: Aiyanna Auer Javelin. Lauryn Johnson; 400m Jayden Pigeon; 800m: Tanner Dalley; 1500m and Javelin Porter Hurteau; 1500m: Lincoln Schweers; Shut Put, Discus, Javelin: Noah Burleson; Shot Put Colin Langlois, Fernando Minder; Shot Put and Javelin: Tyler Rangel Shot Put and Javelin, and Javelin: Will Hughes
The following athletes are ranked among the best freshman to ever compete at BFA: Aiyanna Auer is 5th on the javelin list. Will Hughes is 1st in the 400m, 2nd in the 800m, 5th in the 1500m, and 8th in the Javelin. Porter Hurteau is 1st in the 800m, 2nd in the 1500m, 4th in the 3000m, and 9th in Javelin.
St. Johnsbury Relay Meet
Saturday, May 22
BFA St. Albans had three school records broken: In the girls' javelin Bethany Sanders, Aiyanna Auer, and Isabella Williams threw for a combined distance of 242' 5.75".
Jenelle Hardy, Tessa Sweeney, Chelsea Raymond, and Shelby Royea set a record in the 4 x 200m with a time of 2:02.7.
Jacob Tremblay, Will Hughes, Calvin Storms, Ethan Mashtare set a new record in the Distance Medley, which is 800m-400m-1200m-1600m in a time of 11:04.6.
Calvin Storms, Jacob Tremblay, Calvin Storms, Ethan Mashtare set a new record in the 4 x 800m in 8:15.5.
BFA St. Albans had many other teams make the Top 10 lists as the best that have ever competed at the school.
Jenelle Hardy, Tessa Sweeney, Calla Bourdeau, Lauren Kate Garceau are now 4th all-time in the Medley Relay (200-200-400-800) in a time of 4:45.8.
Connor Leach, Sam Lacroix, Patrick MacDonald, and Will Hughes are now 2nd all-time in the Sprint Medley Relay (a 100-100-200-400) in a time of 1:47.4.
Patrick MacDonald, Sam Stoll, Will Lagrow, and Peter Jolley are now 9th all-time in the 4x200m in a time of 1:40.3.
Isabella Williams, Lily Foisy, and Yukina Benjamin are 7th all-time in the Shot Put with a combined throw of 65' 10.75".
Manny Chiappinelli, Darik Gregoire, and Collin Jolley are now 8th all-time in the Shot Put with a combined throw of 98' 11".
Bethany Sanders, Maddie Curtis, Aima Rashid are now 9th all-time in the Discus with a combined throw of 174' 9".
Nolan Rochelau, Manny Chiappinelli, and Darik Gregoire are now 7th all-time in the Discus with a combined distance of 290' 6".
Nolan Rocheleau, Jacob Tremblay, and Caleb Lulek are now 6th all-time in the Javelin with a combined distance of 377' 9".
Sheby Royea and Maya Frost are now 9th all-time in the long jump with a combined distance of 22' 8".
