ENOSBURG — Enosburg athletics has gotten some good news as the county deals with the COVID-19 crisis.
Two Enosburg coaches were named coach of the year for the 2019-2020 varsity basketball season. Gary Geddes was given the award for DII girls’ basketball, and Chad Lovelette was named Coach of the Year for DIII boys’ basketball.
“As coaches, we don’t think about these kinds of things as the season goes on,” said Lovelette.
“After the season is over and coaches are voting on players, you don’t even think about yourself. You’re concentrating on getting your players recognition.”
The Hornet boys (4) made it to Barre this winter, where they upset top-seeded Hazen Union in the semifinal game and lost to Thetford in a tight title game.
“We were tied going into the fourth quarter,” said Lovelette. “It was a matter of a couple of balls going into the hoop.”
A playoff run is always good for a program.
“Overall, the success that we had at the end of the season gives a buzz going into the next season,” said Lovelette. “When you make it to the championship game, the players coming in next year feel like they can do it too.”
Lovelette attributed some of the team’s success to the competitive schedule they play in the Lake Division.
“We’ve been competitive, and it’s good for us to compete against good teams. We’re playing against DI and DII teams like BFA and MVU in the regular season,” said Lovelette.
Enosburg, a Division III team, played only on DIII and one DIV opponent in the regular season.
“Out of 20 games, 17 were against DI and II teams,” said Lovelette. “We were battle-tested when it came to playoffs.”
Some of the games against teams one and two divisions higher tested the Hornets’ mental and physical strength.
“There’s a fine line with playing in that league--balancing out the competitiveness with the confidence. You are playing tough competition every night,” said Lovelette.” Sometimes it’s hard to come off a big loss to BFA. Can you come back resilient? There’s a lot of stuff to be learned from coming off those tough games.
“We told the kids multiple times in the season that we still felt that, no matter what, we were going to have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.”
Lovelette took the reigns of the boys’ program three years ago.
This year was the first year that we had guys like Tommy (Benoit), Ethan (Williams), Aiden (Kelly), and Dylan (Desrocher), who were our guys. They started with us, and you get a little more attached. It was harder to see them go.”
Lovelette and the staff are looking forward to next year, and they are already strategizing.
“It’s going to be a totally different team. We go from being the team that had the size to a team with no size; I’m already thinking about how we are going to play differently.”
Lovelette expressed his gratitude to the Enosburg community for their support this season.
“Parents bring food for the kids so they can have a good meal before they travel to an away game. When we were leaving town for the title game, the parents lined the street to see us off. It’s unbelievable.
“Some of our away games, it felt like we had more fans than the home team.”
There’s a lot to be grateful for in a small community, and Lovelette and his staff made sure to let the kids know the history they had in the town.
“Preparing for the championship game, we told the kids that all three of us went to school in Enosburg, and we all played in Barre,” said Lovelette.
“We remember the times when we went and watched games there before we were old enough to play. We wanted them to have the perspective of how lucky they were.”
On the day of the championship game, Lovelette noted that players from previous years reached out.
“Players from the first year I coached reached out and wished us good luck. We were pulling into Barre, and Casey Caforia faced timed one of the players to wish him well. It’s such great support--players, fans and parents.”