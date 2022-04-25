The BFA Fairfax Bullets baseball team earned a 12-2 victory over Lamoille Union on Friday, April 22. Sophomore Reed Stygles got his first career varsity win on the mound (2H, 2R, 5K and 2. Fairfax offense: Finn Biggie (2H, 2BB, 2R, and 2RBI), Ryan Sheehan (3H including a double, 1R, and 2RBI), and Reed Stygles (2H including a double and 2R).
It's fun to celebrate firsts, especially for a team rebuilding after a year away from varsity play. Congratulations to the Bullets on their return to a varsity schedule! We hope you have a fun and productive spring season!
