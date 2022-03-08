HIGHGATE - Katie Campbell, Emily Fournier, and Caitlin Fortin took the reins of the Missisquoi Valley Union girls' hockey team for the 2021-22 season. All three women were high-impact players for MVU in their high school years, and all have come back to invest in the program that gave them so much. In honor of International Women's Day, on Tuesday, March 8, we reached out to the coaches to get their perspective on coaching at their alma mater.
Q&A with head coach Katie Campbell
You've assisted the MVU girls hockey team for several years; what changes have you noticed taking on a head coaching role? There are a lot of similarities between assisting and being the head coach. You still want the team to be successful and fun. Some things that are different about being the head coach are my attention to detail and the measurement of team improvement as a whole. In my case, I was assisting very knowledgeable hockey coaches, first Wynn Paradee, who is an MVU girls' hockey legend, and Brian and Adam Fortin who know the game of hockey very well. They did the planning, controlled most of the practices, and dealt with the stuff behind the scenes. I quickly learned as a head coach that you have to show up every day ready to give 110 percent, which is what I try to do. You feel the team's highs and lows on a personal level. If we aren’t performing our best, I take it personally. I figure out why and how to fix it. That' is my job. When we're performing at our best, I see what’s working and try to keep it that way. The biggest difference for me being a head coach is that most of the time, the team doesn’t leave my mind once I leave the rink. It is a full-time commitment, and I’ve loved every minute of it.
What are three things you'd like the girls on your team to remember about this experience? I think it's really, really cool that this program has an all-female coaching staff. I'm not sure if the girls realize how huge it is, in all honesty. They are being coached by three females who have been in their exact position, in the same jerseys, on the same ice that they play on. There's a special connection with that, and we understand and can relate to the girls very well. That goes from the locker room to the ice. Chances are, if something is going on, good or bad, one of the coaches have been through it and can help them navigate it. Three things that I hope the girls remember about this experience are that women can coach and be in leadership positions at any level. Whether in life, career, or coaching, there's always room for women. I want them to remember that we've been in their skates and have a deep understanding of what they go through. They can always come to us for guidance and support. I want them to remember that women support other women, and I think they see that in the way the coaching staff treats each other, and we're trying to instill in our players how important it is to lift one another up.
Katie's thoughts: Women’s hockey has come a long way in the past few years. I believe there are almost as many female coaches in high school hockey as males. This is huge. Women are continuing to step up and be trailblazers for the girls behind us. I believe the future is bright for women in sports.
Q&A with Emily Fournier:
What traditions/high school memories have you shared with this group of girls? The girls found this themselves. In 2013 we made a music video during the hockey season to the song “Thrift Shop.” The girls this year couldn't believe it. Other traditions consist of never stopping at a McDonald’s when Matt Larouche was our coach and having a dance party before our games.
How did high school hockey help you grow, and did that experience inspire you to give back? All the sports I played in high school had a huge impact on my life but hockey left a mark forever. There's something about the sport I love more than any other. The amount of chemistry your team needs to bring a win home is awesome. The game makes you a team player and helps support the other girls you play with. I remember all my high school hockey coaches; they'd do anything for our team--on and off the ice. That was the best feeling to have. That’s what I hope to bring to the MVU girls' hockey program. I want to win the championship one day, of course, but I also want to help these girls turn into women with bright futures.
Emily's thoughts: Never would I have thought that I'd be coaching with two of my former teammates. It brings so much joy to my life that we're able to coach together. All three of us bring a community together; there's never a dull moment with the three of us.
Q&A with Caitlin Fortin:
How did growing up in a family committed to hockey inspire you to coach? I went to my first hockey game when I was two weeks old—supporting my older brothers. I started the game when I was four years old, and when I was in middle school, I started giving back to the MAHA program. I helped Bernie Trombley coach t-blades. When Katie Campbell asked me to help her I said, 'absolutely,' because growing this girls' program has one of my family’s biggest missions. It's such a fun group, and I’m so excited for the future of the Lady T-birds. The girls I coached at the age of four, I'm now coaching in high school. It’s just a wonderful feeling to watch them grow and be a part of what was and is a big part of my life.
What three things stood out to you this year as you came back to coach the MVU girls' team? I think the biggest thing was how the team supported one another. We had girls playing their first season, and you'd never know because they worked so hard this season. I think the future of the Lady T-birds is going in the right direction. Our numbers are looking great, and we will be competitive. And finally, coaching with Katie and Emily, it was like we never left the locker room. It was such a fun season, even though my personal life of taking over a store took a lot of time away from the ice. I can’t wait for next year. I think Katie, Emily, and I worked great together and made it fun but at the same time serious for the girls!
