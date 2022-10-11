The girls have continued to work hard and have shown improvement each week of the season.
Here are the results from our current matches:
Enosburg Country Club: Ruby Dasaro shot a 52, and Laurelle Boomhower, Karli Holland, and Sydney Trutor combined to shoot a 55 in the scramble part of the Match.
Cedar Knoll Country Club: Ruby Dasaro shot a 59 and Laurelle Boomhower & Karli Holland combined to shoot a 55 in the scramble part of the Match.
West Bolton Country Club: Laurelle Boomhower 67 and Karli Holland 70 played Match Play for the first time, and Ruby Dasaro shot a 55.
Alburg Country Club: The team played a scramble format and Ruby Dasaro, Karli Hollandi, and Sydney Trutor finished tied for sixth with a score of 44.
