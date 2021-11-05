The fall season is quickly winding down, but you've still got the opportunity to catch a few of our Franklin County athletes in competition.
Enosburg Hornets boys' soccer play in D3 championship game: The Hornets (3) will travel to Max Fields Sports Complex in White River to compete for the D3 state title against Green Mountain Union (1). Enosburg defeated Winooski (2) on Tuesday to earn a spot in the championship game.
Records: Enosburg went 13-1, falling to 3-2 to Winooski in September.
Green Mountain was 12-1-1 on the season, falling to 3-2 Brattleboro and tying 1-1 with Woodstock.
When and where? The D3 championship game will begin at 1 pm on Saturday at the Max Fields Sports Complex. Parking is limited, so plan to arrive early. Admission is $5 for kids and seniors and $10 for adults. The game will also be livestreamed on the NFHS network.
Bellows Free Academy Fairfax football hosts D3 semifinal: The Bullets/LU football team (2) will host the D3 semifinal vs. Otter Valley (3) on Saturday at BFA Fairfax. This team is incredibly fun to watch, and if you're in the county this weekend looking for a great game, head to Fairfax.
When and where: The semifinal game will be played on the Fairfax Rec field at 1 pm on Saturday.
Bellows Free Academy St. Albans cross country hosts Race of Champions: The BFA St. Albans cross country team will host the Race of Champions on Saturday; the girls race at 1 pm and the boys at 2:30. If you haven't seen these teams race, come on out! BFA St. Albans has some incredibly talented runners racing this year. Loghan Hughes has been setting (and breaking) records all season, and recently claimed the D1 girls state championship in Thetford, the first for BFA cross country. The BFA St. Albans boys team narrowly missed a team title at Thetford, falling to St. Johnsbury in a tie breaker.
This is the last race before New Englands, so come out and support these runners, especially the seniors, who will race at home for the final time in their high school careers.
When and where: boys race at 1 pm and girls race at 2:30 at Hard'ack.
