Cassidy and Paige Superneau spent the summer traversing New England, New York, and Canada to compete in local barrel racing competitions, but on the weekend of August 18 to 20, the two Vermont riders traveled to Lexington, VA, for the 2023 National Barrel Horse Association Colonial Nationals held at the Virginia Horse Center.
Q&A with Cassidy and Paige Superneau
How did you and your horses place at Colonial Nationals?
Cassidy: I always look forward to this show; the weather is always nice and the facility is amazing. It was a fun weekend full of good memories and good runs. The boys and I managed to place in the top 15 of the 2D all weekend out of almost 400 competitors. Honor was Mr. Consistent with three-for-three clean runs, running faster each time! Hank was feeling great, just had some back luck during our runs!
Paige: It took us around 14 hours to get there, with many stops to water our horses along the way. I had originally planned on bringing my older mare to this show but changed my mind due to my younger horse, Jaycee performing a lot better than I’d expected at this time. So, I brought Millie and Jaycee for the long trip to the Colonial Nationals. Our first day there consisted of preparing to run later in the day, letting our horses rest from the long ride, and taking them for some slow practice runs to get used to the colosseum. My first run was on Jaycee, she ended up clocking a 16.4 which wasn’t a terrible time for her first run in that large arena! In Millie’s run on Friday we clocked a 16.2 with some messy mistakes throughout the run that cost us. On Saturday, I ran Jaycee first out, and we clocked a time of 15.7, which was a great improvement from the previous day and even won us some money! In Millie’s run on Saturday I struggled staying with her as the arena is so large and she was running so hard, so our run again was a little sloppy, and we ended up clocking a 16.3. On Sunday, I rode Jaycee first again, and she blew me away clocking a 15.2 second run that placed us sixth out of around 400 entries total! During Millie’s run I focused on accuracy and less on speed, and we improved greatly clocking in at a 15.7 in the second run. All in all, the trip was super fun and such an awesome experience! We have since taken a little break from racing to give our horses some time to recover and come back stronger than ever.
What do you enjoy about competing at such a large event?
Cassidy: I think the thing I like the most about competing at the larger events is being able to see how well you do with different more competition.
Paige: I enjoy competing against higher level competition, and I also enjoy just hanging around these beautiful facilities that are catered to horses.
What did you and your horses learn from the experience?
Cassidy: It’s all about trying new places and meeting new people!
Paige: It’s amazing to experience places that were built for all equine disciplines, because it’s not something you would see up where I live.
What did you especially like about the way you and your horses performed at Nationals and what will you look to improve?
Cassidy: I look forward to the Colonial Nations every year because the facility is huge with eight different barns and arenas all around the property. The weather is always so nice when we’re there, and the arena is probably one of the biggest patterns I’ve run; my horses definitely like the bigger patterns and always do well there!
Paige: I greatly appreciated that I improved each run on both horses throughout the weekend. My proudest moment was definitely placing sixth on Jaycee the final day because I still had some room for improvement on that run. It's a great feeling to know that you have the capabilities of winning a show like that someday. For improvements, I would work on rating (slowing down to prepare for the turn) at the barrels, especially on Millie who is such a free runner, so I can turn tighter and hopefully cut down on my times.
