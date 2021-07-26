Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT TUESDAY... An Air Quality Alert is now in effect until 1 PM EDT Tuesday. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has extended the Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... Essex, Caledonia, Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden, Lamoille, Washington, Orange and Addison. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect until 1 PM EDT Tuesday for Rutland and Windsor Counties. On Tuesday, July 27, expect PM25 concentrations in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups (USG range) in Vermont, as wood smoke from Canadian wildfires remains in the region. Concentrations should be highest in the morning and will trend to drop over the course of the day. When air pollution in the ambient air is elevated, people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particles can increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, and aggravate heart or lung disease in persons with cardiopulmonary disease and the elderly. An Air Quality Alert means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resourcesweb site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.