Cassidy and Paige Superneau race to wins at Champlain Valley Expo barrel racing event!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
The Green Mountain Barrel Racing Association hosted a weekend of racing on July 23 and 24 at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex. Local riders Paige and Cassidy Superneau competed in the races, enjoying success throughout the events.
"The race this weekend was very exciting! The 1D was so close both races, which made it very intense!! Millie ran a 16.5 in race 1 to take 1st in Open and Youth 1D. In race 2 she laid down a 16.6 to win us 5th in the Open 1D and 2nd in the youth 1D!" said Paige Superneau.
In the next series of races, Paige raced her mare Rain.
"In race 1, Rain clocked a 16.6 to win us 3rd in the open 1D and 2nd in the youth 1D! In race 2, Rain came out and raced a time of 16.311," said Paige.
That fast time didn't last long; her sister Cassidy raced shortly after and narrowly bettered Paige's incredibly fast finish.
"Cassidy came out and topped that with a 16.303!" said Paige.
"I also got to jump ride my friend Abbie Whitten’s horse in race 1, which I finished with a time of 17.4 to get 2nd in the youth 2D! It was a great weekend with some great competition!"
Cassidy Superneau rode her horses Hank and Honor over the weekend; both horses had success on the course.
"I had a great weekend with Hank and Honor! On Friday night Honor ran the fastest time of the day with a 16.2 to win the 1D in the open and middle division," said Cassidy.
"On Saturday I had a little tough luck in Race 1 and hit barrels with both horses but they both redeemed themselves! Hank ran a 16.8 to win the 2D in the open and middle division and Honor ran the fastest time of the day again on Saturday with a 16.3 to win the 1D open and middle division, making us the highest money earners of the weekend! It was definitely a great weekend!"
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
