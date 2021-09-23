Ridgefield Ranch riders Cassidy and Paige Superneau of Fairfax compete in a sport many will never try. They're barrel racers, and that means they enjoy living on the edge...of the saddle.
Weekends find the Superneau family on the road traveling to races; some are as close as Essex, VT, at the Champlain Valley Expo. Others are as far as Millinocket, ME. This year, the family even traveled to Virginia for Worlds.
On Sept. 17, the Superneaus, Bill Dawn, Cassidy, and Paige, hit the road for the New Hampshire Barrel Palooza, a first-of-its-kind event that drew 170 riders from New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine.
Cassidy Superneau, the older of the two sisters, knew exactly why the riders flocked to New Hampshire.
"We all came together for a weekend full of fun," said Cassidy.
But don't think these riders are in it just for the entertainment; they're all hoping to win races and a paycheck.
In race one, Cassidy's gelding Hank placed 5th; her other gelding Honor placed 3rd in the 1D, the highest division at the race.
According to Cassidy, the boys decided to take it up a notch in the second race.
"Honor ran a 15.2 (seconds) to win the 1D," said Cassidy. "Hank also ran a 15.2 and placed 3rd in the 1D, getting them both qualified for the shootout round on Sunday!"
When it was time to tally winnings, Honor won the 1D Average buckle, and Hank was second in the 1D Average on Saturday. Buckles go to those who race the cleanest, fastest races in the arena.
Horse and rider must complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels, getting as close to the barrels as possible without knocking them over. A knock can cost a racer five seconds on a run, essentially eliminating them from a competitive time.
Cassidy, Hank, and Honor went back to work on Sunday.
"Hank won the 1D middle division and the 1D Shootout Round buckle with the fastest time of the weekend!" said Cassidy.
That fast time translated to a paycheck, and Cassidy and the boys were the highest money winners on the weekend.
"I couldn’t be happier with how these two boys performed," said Cassidy, "and I can’t wait for the Vermont State Championship this weekend."
Paige and her mare Rain ran into some hard luck in the first Open Division race.
"My rein broke at the first barrel," said Paige, "but Rain stopped and allowed me to walk her out of the ring safely."
Paige's other mount Millie ran a 15.8 to place them 11th in the 1D, and qualifiy them for the shootout round.
Paige, who graduated from Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax in 2021, still qualifies to race in the Youth Division. She ran both Rain and Millie in the 1D race.
"Rain surprised us all with a 15.2 to take Youth 1D Champion," said Paige, "then Millie ran a 15.6 to place us 4th in the 1D!"
This weekend, the girls will be at the Champlain Valley Exposition, where they'll be contending for the Vermont State Championship.
Paige has been diligently working to prepare for the championship weekend.
"I've had a lot I’m working on to try and fine-tune my horses for the big weekend coming up in Essex!"
