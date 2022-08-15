Ridgefield Ranch barrel racers Cassidy and Paige Superneau enjoyed a winning weekend competing at the Champlain Valley Expo with the Green Mountain Barrel Racing Association on Aug. 12-13. It was the first time the riders and horses had raced in three weeks.
Ridgefield riders are ready to travel to Virginia: The weekend was the last opportunity to get on the course before the teams make the trip to the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia, next weekend for the National Barrel Horse Association Colonial Nationals. At Colonial Nationals, Cassidy and her horse Hank and Paige and her horse Millie will compete with hundreds of riders for trophy saddles and prize money.
Cassidy and Paige report on Green Mountain Barrel Racing at CVE
Paige Superneau: This past weekend, after having three weeks off, I competed in my home arena in Essex, Vermont, with my horse Millie. We started off Friday night with a knocked barrel that, if it had been a clean run, would have won the race with a 16.5. On Saturday in Race 1, I ran a 16.4 to place first in the Open and Youth Divisions. In Race 2, I ran a 16.6 to earn us third place in the Open and second in the Youth. I'm very happy with how Millie is working right now, and I’m feeling confident going into our big trip to Lexington, Virginia!
Cassidy Superneau: We raced at CVE in Essex for the Green Mountain Barrel Horse Association this weekend. Hank came to work this weekend and felt amazing after three weeks off from competitions! We won the 1D in the Open and Middle Divisions on Friday night with a 16.601. On Saturday, in Race one, we won 1D third in the Open and 1D first in the Middle Division with a 16.566. Then in Race two, Hank decided to step it up again to win 1D first in the Open and Middle Divisions with the fastest time of the weekend at 16.411! All in all, it was a very good weekend, and we ended up being on of the high money earners for the weekend as well!
