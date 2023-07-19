Most of my summer sports pages are filled with baseball and softball, but I always enjoy following Cassidy and Paige Superneau as they compete all over New England, New York, and Canada. The skill and courage these riders have never ceases to amaze me, and if you get a chance to see them in person, it’s an experience you won’t forget.
Cassidy and Paige filled me in on their last few weeks of racing, which included trailering horses to Sidney, ME, over the weekend of June 23 to 25, for the Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Barrel Race. They each brought young horses to the Champlain Valley Expo grounds over the weekend of July 14 to 15, for some Green Mountain Barrel Racing action.
They’ve also acquired new horses this summer and will be training these young ones from the ground up; they’ve given an update on the youngsters, and it will be fun to see how they grow in the years to come.
Cassidy and Paige Superneau catch us up on summer season
Cassidy Superneau: We had a great weekend at the Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Barrel Race in Maine! I look forward to this race every year and Honor did not disappoint. On Saturday, we took second in Round 1 with a 16.3 (second time) to qualify us to the shootout round, which we unfortunately hit a barrel in.
On Sunday we won Round 2 with a 16.0, which was the second fastest time of the weekend and put us first in the average, winning the 1D average buckle!
This past weekend we brought our younger horses to our local GMBR jackpot in Essex. It was Jets fourth show as this is his first year being on the road with us, and he did great! On Friday night he won the 2D in the open and the middle with an 18.3. On Saturday, we made some big improvements and ran a 17.1 to be third in the open 1D for race 1 and 2! I couldn’t be more happy with him, and it feels good to see all the hard work coming together. I’ve also been working with my new yearling, and she’s coming along very well. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!
Paige Superneau: On June 24, my family and I traveled to Sidney, ME, for the Halee Lyn Memorial Barrel Race in memory of Halee Lyn Cummings. I brought my main horse Millie to this race because she tends to perform great in this particular arena setup. In race 1 on Saturday, I had some tough luck and knocked a barrel, but in race 2 on Sunday afternoon I ran a 16.099 to place second place behind Cassidy, who ran a 16.097! It was a very fun trip spent with great friends and fast riders.
Since then, we brought our younger horses to our local Vermont show to get them some experience. They are performing very well in competition and have even started placing in the 1D there. We’ve also traveled to Fonda, NY, to our home arena, and all my horses have been performing great in that pen; Millie even came out with a win clocking the fastest time of the weekend a few weeks ago! We will be heading back to Fonda, NY, over July 21 to 23, where I’m planning on bringing along Millie and Jaycee.
My new yearling colt, Spur, is doing well and growing tremendously! He’s now turned out to pasture on these nice summer days and is about ready to start groundwork training soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.