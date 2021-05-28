FAIRFAX — Ridgefield Ranch riders Cassidy and Paige Superneau have gotten off to a great start this year as the 2021 barrel racing season gets underway.
Breaking records: On the weekend of May 22, Cassidy and Paige both broke the Champlain Valley Expo arena record. Cassidy broke it first with a time of 16.379 seconds, and Paige, who raced second, immediately broke Cassidy's record with a time of 6.179.
"It was an amazing weekend for both of us," said Cassidy.
Getting back to work after a winter off: "Early spring, we start them out slow and do a lot of long trotting; we put them back on the barrels a few weeks before our first show," explained Paige.
How do you decide which horses to race? When the season starts, the girls carefully select the horses they will bring to each show.
"Certain horses like certain areas, as we have learned with Cassidy’s horses. Honor is a really big horse and likes running in outdoor arenas that have a lot of space. Her horse Hank will run well in either outdoor or indoor arenas," said Paige.
"My horses are similar, Rain does really well in outdoor pens, and Millie is pretty good at running in both. That’s usually how we decide who to bring to which race.
"Another thing that comes into play is footing; some horses can run well in deep footing while others aren’t so good with it. It’s just another way we strategize to get the best performance we possibly can."
While the barrel pattern remains the same, the lengths of the tracks can be different. Navigating a fast-moving horse through the barrel course requires skill as well as communication between horse and rider.
How are they doing this summer? The girls have competed in four shows since May 5, and so far, they're off to a very good start. In Fonda, NY, in the fourth race weekend of the year, Paige out-raced 300 other competitors to earn her first win in that state.
This summer, Paige will compete in both the Youth and Open Divisions, and Cassidy, who's the older of the two, will compete in the Open Division. The girls capped last year's season off with a three-peat Vermont National Barrel Racing Association Vermont Barrel Racing State Championship for Paige.
