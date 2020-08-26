Cassidy and Hank top Open and Youth

NEW BOSTON, NH/FAIRFAX — This past weekend, the Superneau family traveled to New Hampshire Fairgrounds in New Hampshire for a weekend of barrel racing.
The Superneaus joined the field of 68 racers, with Cassidy on Hank and Honor and Paige on Rain.
Cassidy and both her horses ran a 15.8 in the first races, with Hank placing fifth in the Open 1D and second in the Youth 1D. Honor placed 6th in the Open 1D and third in the Youth.
In race two, Cassidy hit a barrel with Honor, but she raced the fastest time of the day on Hank with a 15.2, winning the Open and Youth 1D.
While Hank ran the fastest time and took first with him in both 1D races, it was Honor that surprised her.
“Honor did very well this weekend! I was not expecting him to be faster than Hank so it was a unexpected surprise for sure,” said Cassidy. “All the hard work is paying off!”
Paige and Rain raced fast times, 15.6 and 15.7, but knocked the second barrel in both races, which caused deductions.
The girls will be racing in Vermont on September 11th and 12th at the Champlain Valley Exposition.