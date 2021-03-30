ST. ALBANS — Case Ballard, a senior at BFA St. Albans, is a three-year varsity Bobwhite basketball player and a four-year Bobwhite football player for BFA.
What was it like playing in the Covid basketball season? “It was tough being from a school with a very strong student fan base. Not having that energy in the gym on a Friday night was tough. We had to adapt to that in football season, so we were somewhat prepared. Once you get focused in the game, it isn’t really any different.”
What will you remember from the season? “I’ll remember the guys I played with. I’ve played with some of them for many years; I also enjoyed getting to know the new guys.”
Ballard’s mom Katie is his biggest basketball inspiration. “My mom is the first person who introduced me to basketball. We’d play pickup and horse, and she’d have me do drills at home. She was my number one supporter and trainer. Having her skill set and having her help me out was always a blessing.”
What did you enjoy about your time with the football team? “The energy of football is totally different; it’s a lot more chaotic than basketball. The homecoming games, with all the fans in the stands and all the energy, is so crazy.”
Ballard played football with the Fairfax Patriots as a kid. “My mom helped develop the youth program in Fairfax, which is where I played youth football.”
Do you have any coaches who have stood out to you? “My freshman coach, Tristan Menard, helped me develop my fundamentals with basketball which helped me jump from JV to varsity. Dan Reyome, the assistant varsity coach, helped me develop my post moves and to learn to stay calm and collected in the post.”
How has growing up on a farm impacted you as an athlete? “Working on a farm shows you how much work you need to put into life to succeed. Take tapping trees: all the work it takes to tap and to gather--the amount of sap you need to make a small amount of syrup is a good metaphor for how much work you have to put in to get a little bit of success.”
Wise words: “When you’re put onto a team, you need to put your ego aside and focus on the main priority: winning games and focusing on the team. When you’re in the season, you need to work together and focus on the main goal.”
Are you proud of the winning traditions at BFA St. Albans? “It’s always a motivation to see the banners on the wall. Even in the hockey rink, seeing all those banners and having the town known for hockey is motivation to want to win a championship for basketball. It encourages me to put all my effort on the court; that’s been great for me through my years at BFA.”
