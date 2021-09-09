DANVILLE - The Richford Junior-Senior High School boys varsity soccer team won 5-0 against Danville on Wednesday afternoon. Carter Blaney led the Falcons with two goals.
Goals: Carter Blaney 2; Aske Greve, Jonas Lagasse, and Avery Choquette each had one.
When can you watch the Falcons? The Falcons host Christ Covenant on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 am.
