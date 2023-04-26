On Tuesday, April 25, the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites earned a decisive 18-3 win over the Spaulding Crimson Tide. Carson Neveau earned his first varsity victory going 4 one-third innings for the Bobwhites, giving up five hits, three runs, walking three, striking out two.
Bobwhites’ head coach Dylan Newton spoke of Neveau’s work on the mound.
“We put Carson in a tough spot today asking him to face a very talented Spaulding team. He came in like he has all season and didn't get phased by the moment. He challenged the hitters all day and gave our team a chance pounding the strike zone!” said Newton. “Sometimes it's hard to remember he's only a freshman by how well we maintains his composure and the confidence he displays!”
Newton was also pleased to see the team play closer to their potential.
“It's really great to see us starting to come together and playing winning baseball! We've started to see the results,” said Newton. “We've got more tests coming up on the schedule, but if we continue taking this day-by-day, staying hungry, and getting better, we’ll continue to put ourselves in good chances to win!”
Bobwhite offense: Austin Stuart hit a double off the fence, and Jonas Wagner got his first varsity hit. The Bobwhites walked 21 times.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
