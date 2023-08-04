Caroline Coleman spent the spring of 2023 working with Missisquoi Valley Union Track and field athletes, and there’s really nothing the Milton graduate and track and field enthusiast would rather be doing. Love for the sport is in her blood, and she took time to share about what she’s enjoyed about sharing her passion.
Q&A with Caroline Coleman
What did you enjoy most about coaching at MVU this spring? What I enjoyed most about coaching this spring was being able to cultivate relationships with each athlete. In the first couple weeks I was pretty sure none of them liked me. I would make jokes, and it was just crickets! I think it took until our first meet of the season before they started to open up; and our relationships became less of the tense: “I’m just here to tell you what to do” and more of the fluid, “I’m here to help you do your best”. It was rewarding when they’d come up to tell me about their PR’s throwing, running, or jumping; I loved hearing it all! I like to call it my “proud mom” feeling!
Looking back at your track and field career, what valuable lessons, successes, and failures did you draw on to coach this year's throwers? Like every season of life, every season of track has a million lessons to teach. I don’t think it was until my senior year of high school that I used my failures as a drive for success. At the end of my senior year at the Essex Invitational in 2017, I qualified for discus; the top six athletes qualified for New Englands. I was a promising contender for one of those spots, but I learned very quickly that as much as I planned to be at my best that day, God and life had other plans. All three of my throws were about 20 feet off of my PR (personal record), not to mention the official marked a couple of them short. I was crushed! I had never cried at a meet before, and at this one I sobbed. I’ll never really know why those throws were as bad as they were, but they became my greatest motivation for the Division II state meet the following weekend. I was at the track twice a day leading up to states, because I wasn’t going to end my last track season without reaching my goals. I broke Milton High School's women’s discus record with each of my throws and was runner up state champion. This has helped me to implement in my athletes that failures are just unfortunate lessons we have to learn from and use to make us better.
Could you tell us about your experience with track and field in high school, college, and beyond? I’ve been going to the track since I was in a rear facing car seat. My older brothers both did track in high school, and one even went on to compete in college. My dad nagged me all through middle school to do track because he knew I had potential to be good, but I was a dancer with no interest in sports. It wasn’t until my freshman year that I thought, “what the heck, why not?!” I competed in the throws primarily with my dad as my built-in coach all through high school. This sport ignited my passion for coaching. After graduating high school I took a gap year and was the assistant coach for Milton Middle school for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. I knew going into college I wanted to be involved in track and field. I definitely didn’t have the standards to be a walk on. So, with the help of my brother, Travis Coleman, who was coaching at the University of Maryland at the time, I was able to get a student worker position with Liberty University’s track and field team. In this position, at first, I was doing the team’s towel laundry, which seemed like a real downgrade after being a coach for two seasons. As time went on, I took on more responsibility and worked closely with Andrew “Pete” McFadden, the sprints coach. I would take videos and make their time spreadsheets. When we’d watch the videos back, he would always ask me, “What do you think, coach?”, and he’d always joke about how I was coming for his job. My favorite part of working with this team was being able to see track meets on the collegiate level, as well as getting to make amazing friendships with athletes from around the country! Being a coach on the high school level has always been in my “where will I be in five years” plan. I never expected I’d have the amazing opportunity to do what I love most, so early in my career. All of my track and field experiences have prepared me for the amazing opportunity to be coaching at Missisquoi Valley Union.
Your family is dedicated to track and field; how has track enriched your relationship with one another? My family’s dedication to track and field goes all the way back to my Papaw (my dad’s dad). One day he picked up a discus and threw it well over 100 feet, but decided he didn’t like it all that much, and never picked one up again. My dad and his brothers all decided to take up track and field and stick with it! My dad did track all through high school, competing in shot put and discus. Even after graduating, he would compete at all-comers meets and placed first in his age group.
My dad had a coach's heart and when both of my brothers competed in the throws in high school he stepped in and would volunteer to coach. Both of them went to states many times for both discus and shot put. When it was my turn, he was my main coach and my biggest supporter. We had our own discus and shot put and would practice in the yard or go out to the high school during the summer.
My oldest brother, RJ Coleman, was more of a football player and ended up playing at Ohio State back in 2002, but my brother Travis was a trackie. He competed in discus, shot put, and hammer at Winthrop University and became a graduate assistant track coach, while obtaining his masters. This led to his college coaching career at Georgia State, Marshall University, University of Maryland, and now Ohio State University.
My brother Travis has always been one of my biggest supporters. He’s always willing to give me ideas and help me be a better athlete and coach. My coaching style is derived from all he’s taught me. He and I have always been close, even with a 13-year age gap, but having a common interest and passion gives us a lot to talk about and bond over!
