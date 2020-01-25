FAIRFAX — Carl Bruso of BFA Fairfax has loved the game of basketball for as long as he can remember.
“I’ve been playing since the first grade, and I’ve always enjoyed the game,” said Bruso. “It’s probably my favorite sport.”
Over the last week, Bruso scored 15 points and had seven rebounds against Williamstown, scored 16 against Vergennes, and, most recently, 20 against Peoples Academy.
“In both the Vergennes and Peoples games, we had a slow first half, and we were losing,” noted Bruso.
“In the third quarter in both games, I hit a three-pointer right off. That boosted my confidence, got us going, and boosted our offense.”
Bruso has been playing with the same group of guys for years.
“There are no ball hogs on this team. Everyone wants to win, we’re very secure, and we get along really well,” said Bruso. “That makes it fun to play.
“We all move the ball well and look for the open guy. We have a lot of shooters, so we always have options. It’s hard to guard five players.”
He’s also enjoyed playing for Dave Demar and the coaching staff at BFA Fairfax.
“The coaches are all nice people, look out for us, and care about us,” said Bruso.
The Fairfax student section also plays a role in Bruso’s enjoyment of the game.
“Our student section is loud! I can’t hear what they’re saying, but I know the place is wild, and it feels good!” said Bruso with a smile. “It’s easier to play when it’s louder--you can get into the moment.”
Looking back over the season, Bruso noted that the game against MVU at the Lamoille Tournament was one of his favorites.
I like close games and going into overtime,” explained Bruso. “It was a fast-paced game, and it was fun even though we lost.”
Bruso is looking forward to the upcoming games with Hazen Union.
“Hazen is the number one seed right now, and I want to see how we compete against them. They always hit the extra pass, and they are smart. Win or lose; it’s going to be a good game.”
As a student of the game, Bruso plays year-round to improve his skill. In the offseason, he plays for the AAU team, Vermont Elite.
Bruso enjoyed this year’s games against Winooski, where his AAU coach Sam Jackson coaches during the regular season.
“We had two close games with Winooski, and it was a lot of fun,” said Bruso.
Jackson, according to Bruso, has played an integral role in the skills he’s developed over time.
Bruso also appreciates the time his dad, Mike Bruso, has invested, especially when it comes to equipment.
“My dad put a lot of time into getting me a hoop; a tree fell on it when I was in the sixth grade, and he had to build me a new one,” said Bruso.
He also looks up to Celtics great, Larry Bird.
“I like the style he played with. He was a good shooter and a good passer.”
Dave Demar, who’s coached Bruso on varsity and in elementary school, appreciates the junior as a player and a person.
“Carl has always been really good. He’s been the best scorer and the overall best player growing up,” said Demar.
Bruso has put up great numbers for the Bullets this year, both on offense and defense.
“On nights that he hasn’t scored as many points as we’re used to, he’s getting ten or more rebounds and assists and playing defense out of his mind,” said Demar. “He’s stuffing the stat sheets this year.
“His composure on the court stands out. He’s calm and collected, and very rarely makes a bad decision. He doesn’t He’s fun to watch.”
Demar also gave credit to Bruso for his generous spirit on the court.
“With all his athleticism and his knack for the game, one thing he really enjoys is seeing his buddies on the team have a good game.
“Carl is a quiet guy, but when he opens up, he’s a funny kid with a great sense of humor,” said Demar.
“Everyone on the team loves Carl. As a coach, you really try to get the team focused on We instead of Me, and Carl is all about the team.”