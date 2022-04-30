ST. ALBANS - “I’ve got about two seconds to score,” said Cam Johnson on what was going through his mind as he received a pass from Ezra Lanfear with just seconds to go in the overtime.
BFA found themselves in extra time against Burlington high school after surrendering three goals in the final five minutes of the 4th quarter. Up until that point BFA had been the more dominant of the two teams on the field but lacked a scoring touch to put the game out of reach.
In the overtime, the Seahorses were riding on momentum and pressed for the goal to complete the comeback. If Ethan Konrad hadn’t been in the net they very well may have been successful; back-to-back saves kept the Bobwhites in the game.
BFA pressed up the field and just as the clock was winding down to end the overtime, Johnson received a pass at the top of the arc from Lanfear and fired home the game-winning goal. After the mob of Dirty Birds surrounding Johnson dissipated, he explained the emotion of winning the tight game.
“Really excited,” said Johnson. “It was a long game; there was a bunch of slashes that didn’t get called so we’re feeling it and hurting pretty good. To be able to pull away, in the end, is a really good feeling.”
“It’s a great morale booster,” summed up Bobwhites’ coach Mark Capsey. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We’re fighting like everybody else and we can’t take anybody as a pushover. Even though we beat Burlington last year, they were ready for us- they came in and gave us everything we wanted. Overall, the boys never gave up, kept on digging, and we ended up on top.”
Scoring for the Bobwhites
1st Quarter: Cam Johnson from Mike Telfer
2nd Quarter: Deagan Rathburn from Noah Earl, Ezra Lanfear from Cam Johnson, Tanner Poquette from Sean Beauregard, Noah Earl from Sylas Trask
3rd Quarter: Ezra Lanfear from Noah Earl
4th Quarter: Cam Johnson from Noah Earl
OT: Cam Johnson from Ezra Lanfear
Bobwhites’ goaltender Ethan Konrad made 12 saves over the course of the game.
