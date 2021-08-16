Cam Gadue's calm, even tone lets you know pretty quickly why he's able to roll with the ups and downs of a race season.
This year, Gadue raced exclusively at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh on Saturday nights; it's the first time he's raced just one track after racing at Airborne and Devil's Bowl.
"We've been racing just at Airborne since Devil's Bowl races on Saturday nights, too this year. I've been finishing 7th to 9th. I'd like to be better, but it could be worse. We blew a motor at the beginning of the season, but our sponsor, Ray's Dies and Tubing, chipped in and bought a new one, and we were in action the following week. I'm very thankful for their help in getting that back in."
Have you had any 2021 season standouts? "My friend Dylan Rabtoy won a race at Airborne this year. I was racing right after him, and I watched the race from the inside of my car. I went to high school with Dylan, and I went to the track with him in 2016 to help out. I wouldn't be racing if it wasn't for him. It was so good to see him finally win at Airborne. I was very happy for them.
"I've had lots of help this year. People are always willing to let me know what's working for them and what might work for me. I'm always grateful for their help."
What are your goals for the remainder of the season? "I've been racing Renegades at Airborne for three years, and I've gotten a fourth place once, but I'd like to get a top-five by the end of the year. I think it's realistic.
"Airborne is a tough track; some of the guys I'm racing against have been doing this since I was a little kid. They have a lot more experience than I do, and it makes it quite a challenge."
What's up with the #5 car? "I raced the number 5 car in the Clinton County Fair in Plattsburgh. It was the first Figure-8 type race I've done in three years. We won in 2018 and finished second this year. I had fun, and that's what it's all about."
What have you enjoyed about this summer's season? "There's a sense of satisfaction after a race. You're doing something cool, and it's fun. It's something you worked hard to achieve. You might not always do as well as you want to, but it's rewarding when you see the results of the work you've done. If you make an adjustment on the car during the week, and you're not sure it's going to work, but you do better, it's a great feeling!
"When I raced at Devil's Bowl, we were always fast, and we won regularly. This year, we're working harder, and we appreciate the good times more because they don't come around as often.
"Regardless of how well we do, I'm doing something I've wanted to do since I was a kid. I'm drinking out of a coffee cup right now that I got when I was 3 or 4; it's got race cars on it, and I'm so grateful that I get to do what I love to do. That never goes away. I think every other race car driver would tell you the same thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.