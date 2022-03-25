ST. ALBANS - Bellows Free Academy St. Albans senior Calvin Storms signed a Letter of Intent to run for Division 1 University of Rhode Island on Wednesday, March 23.
Storms has been one of the 'Big Three' at BFA St. Albans, running and skiing successfully alongside Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay. Over the last four years, the three athletes have helped put BFA St. Albans' running programs on the map.
Q&A with Calvin Storms
Why did you choose URI? I'm looking forward to completing the six-year doctorate program at URI. Having the opportunity to run there was excellent. Coach (Mike) Mashtare really advocated for me as a recruit; he felt I had a lot of potential to compete at the college level. I thank him for that.
I've communicated with the coaches and did an official visit early in March. I enjoyed seeing the campus again, meeting the guys on the team, and participating in an activity for incoming pharmacy students, so that was exciting.
At the end of the visit, I had a meeting with the coaches, and they gave me the opportunity to Red Shirt my first year. I've always wanted to run at the D1 college level, and I'm glad to have the opportunity.
What will you do as a Red Shirt runner? I won't be officially racing under the team uniform my freshman year, but I can race as an independent and train with the team. Since I'll be a six-year student, I'll already be getting the fifth year. So, by the time I have my senior season, I'd have just gotten better as a runner.
What running activities do you plan to participate in at URI? I'll be running cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track and field. I experimented with that this winter, and I think I'm up to the task for a full-time indoor season.
What have you enjoyed about your high school experience? It's been great going to BFA, running under Coach Mashtare, and training with Ethan, Jacob, Porter (Hurteau), and Will (Hughes). All those guys have become family to me. It's about more than the sport--it's about representing the school. I'm thankful for my coaches and all they've done, including advocating for me.
Was it rewarding to have an official signing? It means a lot, and I was really appreciative of the coaches and the people at BFA who helped put it on. It's great to show the community how far the BFA running programs have come. I hope to inspire the up-and-coming runners and show them we have great coaches and many opportunities. We've got four D1 athletes committed this year. I also want to thank Ethan and Jacob for pushing me to reach out to coaches and be assertive in the recruiting process.
How has your family helped you succeed? My family has supported me since I started running in the sixth grade. They've brought me all over the country, including four Junior Olympic races. They've given me as many opportunities as they could to help me improve and to see different competition. I wouldn't be running in college if it wasn't for them; they introduced me to the sport.
Do you have a favorite memory at BFA? This past cross country season has been my favorite. It was a bummer to lose the state championship, but we set so many course records and top tens; it was amazing to see what a motivated group of five guys can do. We put BFA back on the map. Our group of five guys was family, and we won as a team and lost as a team; that family aspect is what I'm going to miss the most. Ethan, Jacob, Coach, and I created a competitive team atmosphere.
Do you have some words of wisdom to share? You have to work really hard to get where you want to be, and nothing is given. You have to work for every opportunity, and if you do, something good is going to happen. It may not always be exactly as you want it, but it will be worth it!
