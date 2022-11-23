FRANKLIN - Missisquoi Valley Union senior Caleb Ploof has been named one of 12 National finalists in the Heisman High School Scholarship program. Ploof competes in cross country, volleyball (captain), and indoor and outdoor track. He's also a member of the MVU pep and jazz band and the National Honor Society.
Q&A with Caleb Ploof
What inspired you to apply for the Heisman High School Scholarship? MY guidance counselor sent out a link to the class; I thought it looked like a great opportunity, and I filled out the application. In late October, I found out I was a school winner. Two days later, I got an email informing me I was a state winner (I was one of 100 kids selected in the country.) Finally, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, I got an email announcing I was a National Finalist, and I was ecstatic. I won $2,000, and I'm one of 12 kids chosen out of 11,000 who applied.
What was the application process? The application was broken down into a multiple-choice format with a five-question short essay section at the end.
What stood out to you about the process? They hired a professional photographer to come do a photo shoot with me for the website. He was a really nice guy, and it was cool.
What will you remember most about your time competing with MVU? I'll remember all the friends I made, not just the friends from MVU. You meet some nice people from other schools in sports like track and cross country. I'll also remember, in track, I was throwing the shot put, and my goal was 10 meters. I trained every day. I hit my goal in the second to last meet of the season. That was a fun one.
Who would you like to thank for their support during your high school athletic career? I'd like to thank Coach Kevin Flint (cross country and track); he's always been there for me.
Do you have a word of advice for younger student-athletes? Keep yourself busy in high school. Those are the best years, where you'll have the most fun and make many friends.
What to know about the Heisman High School Scholarship: according to the Heisman High School Scholarship website, eligibility begins with maintaining a weighted GPA of 3.0 or better. In addition, applicants must be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. Finally, they must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10, or 11 in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
National Finalists: The 12 National Finalists win a $2,000 scholarship and are selected from 100 State Winners, comprised of six senior males and six senior females from each of the six geographic regions. The 10 National Finalists who are not named National Winners will receive a $2,000 college scholarship.
National Winners: The two National winners receive a $10,000 scholarship after a judging panel selects one senior male and one senior female from the 12 National Finalists as National Winners.
When are National Winners Announced? The National Winners will be announced on the Heisman High School Scholarship Facebook and Twitter channels on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at noon EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.