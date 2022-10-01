For the friends and family of Cal Raleigh, many who still live in Swanton, VT, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, is a day they won't soon forget. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs, the Seattle Mariners catcher came off the bench and pinch-hit, hitting a walk-off home run and sending the Mariners to the post-season for the first time in twenty years.
Cal also became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run to clinch playoff berth.
There's a lot of Swanton baseball history in that swing: Cal's father Todd was a catcher for Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton; his uncle, Matt Raleigh, was a pitcher at the same school, and together, the brothers led the MVU Thunderbirds to two state titles. Matt won a third with his teammates his senior year, and no Division 1 Vermont baseball team has earned a three-peat since those incredible games in the late-eighties.
His uncle John Raleigh III was a powerhouse pitcher and hitter and won state titles of his own, while Todd and Matt watched from the sidelines as ball boys for the high school team.
Todd and Matt went on to have successful careers with the game they loved, and for years, folks in Swanton wondered, as they watched Cal, if he was going to break through to the majors.
The Raleighs have a thing about winning but don't think this family expects to win easily: hard work is the hallmark of the Raleigh family, and even today, you can expect to find any member of the family giving 110 percent on whatever athletic field they are on.
And last night? Last night, Cal's dad Todd and his mom Stephanie, along with several other members of the Raleigh family, including the matriarch, Doris, were in attendance at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Seeing the family cheering and celebrating the incredible event was heartwarming, and I'm willing to bet plenty of Franklin County folks left their couches when that ball sailed into the park's depths.
