On November 27, Cal Raleigh had the honor of raising the 12th Man Flag for the Seattle Seahawks. Cal, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners organization, played an incredible role in the Mariners' 2022 success. His walk-off home run sent the Major League Baseball franchise to the playoffs for the first time in over two decades.
Cal, who's been dubbed "Big Dumper" by the Seattle Mariners, is the son of Todd Raleigh, formerly of Swanton, VT, and those in Franklin County who know the family have been watching Cal's rise through the ranks with much excitement.
The 12th Man Flag is raised at every Seattle Seahawks home game by a famous or influential person. According to Todd, Cal didn't have a flag-raising on his radar this fall. But the Seahawks certainly did, and they contacted him a month ago to see if he'd take them up on the offer.
Todd, Cal, and Cal's younger brother T (short for Todd) flew out to Seattle from their home in North Carolina for a weekend of football and celebration.
Todd spoke of the Seahawks' fan base: "The subculture there is very passionate. Most everyone in the NFL (National Football League) says the Seahawks' stadium is the toughest place to play; it's so loud."
When the trio arrived in Seattle, Todd recalled being treated like royalty with a limo pickup at the airport and a beautiful hotel near the stadium. They even had Seahawks gear in their sizes waiting in the room. Todd recalled the game day events.
"It was fast and furious with the 1 p.m. start. Cal had four interviews, and we went to the baseball field to see some of his buddies," said Todd. "The streets were filled with people tailgating; it was a great atmosphere. Everyone recognized Cal, and we stopped and talked to many people. People were so excited to see him."
Cal and his family had three police officer escorts all day, and Todd thanked them for being 'really good guys.'
After a visit to T-Mobile Park, where Cal plays for the Mariners, the father and sons trio stood on the sideline at Lumen Field to catch an hour of warmups. Even here, Cal was talking to people and signing autographs.
Todd was glad to see his youngest son, T, who's 12, have that opportunity to be on the sideline of an NFL football field.
"I've been on football sidelines many times," said Todd, "and I wanted T to see how big those guys are and how hard they hit each other."
The big moment came just before the game. The Raleighs were escorted in a special elevator to the top of the stadium.
"The wind is howling, and the stadium staff was preparing for the military flyover. Cal talked to the pilots while they were on the way to the stadium," said Todd. "There was a huge group of kids holding the 20-foot flag. When the flyover came, Cal raised the flag, and the crowd went crazy. It was pretty cool."
After Cal raised the flag, ushers brought the Raleighs to a skybox where they could relax and watch the game. Todd didn't hesitate to respond when asked what he enjoyed about the experience.
"It was fun! We relaxed, and we loved the game. The atmosphere was electric, and for Seattle to select Cal for this honor was amazing," said Todd.
Sports fans in Seattle have embraced the young catcher, and Todd thinks a big part of that rests in his 'regular guy' mentality.
"While we were walking on the street, someone asked him what he wanted for Christmas; he told them he needed socks," said Todd with a chuckle. "They thought that was great; I think he was serious!"
To say the Raleigh family is busy would be an understatement, and for Todd and his sons, the weekend trip to Seattle was a gift.
"We had a blast. People treated us so well, and it's so good to see how much the people of Seattle love Cal. I've done super bowls and World Series games, and this was more fun. I was in the shadows the whole day, taking a step back and enjoying it," said Todd.
"I didn't think about Cal being famous; it was just us, and we were part of this great event. Cal loved it, too; he relaxed and enjoyed talking to people. It was a great father-son trip."
The North Carolina Raleighs were surprised by the response they got on one piece of their attire.
"We had our cowboy boots on, and everyone talked about it. I guess in Seattle, that was a huge deal," said Todd.
The baseball season was one to remember, but the 12th Man Flag raising will also go down as an epic moment in Raleigh family history.
"We love football, and this was very enjoyable and unexpected; we took full advantage of it and enjoyed it immensely. We're not going to forget this," said Todd. "It's so great to share this with the community and let everyone have a piece of it."
