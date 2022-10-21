Seattle Mariners catcher, Cal Raleigh, son of Todd Raleigh and grandson of Robert and Doris Raleigh of Swanton, VT, was recently named a finalist in the 2022 Rawlings® American League Gold Glove Award by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball.
Raleigh, Sean Murphy of the Oakland A's, and Jose Trevino of the New York Yankees are the three finalists for the American League Gold Glove. If he wins, Raleigh will add an unforgettable milestone to his young career; he'd be the first Mariners' catcher to win a Gold Glove award.
Tune in to ESPN on Nov. 1, right before Game 4 of the World Series, to find out if Cal will be named this year's Gold Glove catcher!
