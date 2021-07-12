The news of Cal Raleigh's call to the majors reverberated through my Facebook feed on Saturday afternoon. Like many from Franklin County, I've been waiting for this moment, and to see his father, Todd Raleigh's post, announcing that Cal had received the long-awaited call to the Majors brought a smile to my face and a glow of pride to my heart.
I thought of how happy his Vermont family must be and about how Jack Eldridge and Larry Trombley, men who coached Todd and his brothers Matt and John at MVU, must have glowed with pride at the news.
Todd, Matt, and John were all integral parts of several MVU state titles, including a D1 baseball three-peat in the 80s.
It's been coming: Throughout the spring, I'd run into folks at baseball and softball fields who spoke with hope and determination that this would be Cal's year. He'd proved himself in the minors, and it was just a matter of time...
Cal's got the stats to back up the call-up: Cal played in 44 games with the Tacoma Raniers this summer, batting .326, hitting 9 homers, and tallying 36 RBI. In a 23 game hitting streak with the team, he batted .396, and he's earned a reputation as a well-prepared, hard-working player.
Welcome to the Show: On Sunday, my husband Adam and I eagerly turned on our television to catch Cal's Major League debut. We watched as he worked behind the plate and as he stepped into the box, sixth in the lineup, taking an eight-pitch first at-bat.
The commentators spoke of Cal just like we thought they would, praising his preparedness, his sterling work ethic, and the closeness of his family. They noted he'd taken time during Covid to get his degree, so he'd have that as a lifelong accomplishment.
We knew Todd and the family had flown in early Sunday morning and that they were sitting in the ballpark somewhere under that bright blue sky, taking in a moment they've all been dreaming of for years. And what a moment to share!
On the way to the Majors: Last spring, I made a phone call to Cal Raleigh for an article on his shortened Covid season and his time with the Seattle Mariners' Instructional League in Arizona.
His warm, laid-back manner was the first thing I noticed. He chatted with me about baseball, family, training during Covid, and his Raleigh roots in Swanton.
I'll carry that with me as Cal goes into the Big Leagues. He's the first Major Leaguer I've had the pleasure to speak with, and the fact that I can chat with his uncles and cousins brings his experience close to home.
