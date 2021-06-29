Messenger Sports congratulates Caitlyn Dasaro on her commitment to play basketball at St. Michael's College this winter. Dasaro completed an outstanding basketball career at BFA St. Albans this winter before graduating in June of 2021. Dasaro, a guard, also played for Lone Wolf in the off season. Dasaro was also part of two BFA St. Albans state titles in softball, one in 2019, and the other in 2021.
St. Mike's women's basketball coach, Shannon Bollhardt, spoke of Dasaro in a recent press release.
"Caitlyn is coming off a championship season, very much due to her versatility. Caitlyn has tremendous talent when facing up to the basket with the ability to make plays with her back to the basket as well. She has a high basketball IQ and is always a step ahead of the play. She is smooth in everything she does and makes difficult plays with ease, and is committed to playing at a high level on both ends of the court. We are excited to bring her play-making abilities to the program and look forward to having her make an impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.