ST. ALBANS — The Comets jumped to an early lead against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers Monday evening, Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn leading the offense in the 49-32 point victory.
It was the combination of Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn, who first put the Comets on the board. MacKenzie 'Mack' Moore also contributed with a late-quarter three as the Comets closed the quarter with a 16-6 lead over the Hilltoppers.
"We played okay in the first half, except for the final two minutes. They were able to bank two threes and get a little momentum. The game could have gone one of two ways at that point," said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
"We started making our shots, and we had some great passes and some steals. We went on a 14 point run before the half."
In the second quarter, the Comets had a few costly turnovers, but the offense remained strong, with Cadence Moore, Iris Burns, and McGinn each draining threes to tack on a quick nine points. The teams left for the half with BFA holding a 34-15 point lead.
MacKenzie Moore got the Comets' momentum going early in the third, taking a charge; she would also sink another deep three in the quarter.
Alexis Kittell also earned a cheer from the bench as she made a flying leap out of bounds to toss the ball back to Caitlyn Dasaro, who eventually turned the possession into a scoring opportunity.
The third quarter was the Comets' greatest offensive team effort. Five Comets combined to score 18 points, vaulting the team to a 45-22 point lead as they headed into the final frame.
The Comets tallied four points to the Hilltoppers' ten in the fourth quarter, but the substantial lead allowed BFA to secure the win.
"We had great contributions from a lot of people. We really wanted to focus on getting Maren and Caitlyn the ball early and then stretch things out on defense so Mack and Iris might be more open for their threes," said LaFountain.
"We played really well in a couple of stretches and made it difficult for the Hilltoppers to connect from the outside. Maren also hit Caitlyn on the low pass. We've been working on that for a while; it was good to some of those things coming together."
Caitlyn Dasaro led the Comets with 18; Maren McGinn had 15.
