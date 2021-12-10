ALBERTA, CA — Caitlin Miller (Manahan), well known in Comet circles as one of the program's outstanding players, no longer lives in Vermont (or the United States), but she's still very proud to be a Comet. Miller now lives in Alberta, Canada, with her husband Ryan and her newborn daughter.
Home away from home: "We live in a small town; it's a huge hockey town, so it reminds me of St. Albans in those ways. It's far from home, but the people are very nice, and hockey is important," said Miller.
Hockey transitions: Miller began skating at age four with the Young Blades and played youth hockey with SASA. When she was eight, she began playing girls' hockey and played for Mary and Eddie Schumer, Jim Hughes, and Timmy Viens.
When Miller was 10, the Comets came to life, and Coach Cioffi and Coach Rouleau took the helm.
"There was a level of fun and family that came with girls' hockey. It was a breath of fresh air for me and brought me confidence," said Miller.
Miller played with some memorable Comet skaters. "I played with Tiffany LaGrand and Christi Corrigan--girls who are so integral to Comet hockey history. As a freshman on the Comets, I was right behind Ellen Sargent and Melissa Bocash. They were the backbone of Comet hockey and a big part of the program's first four championships," said Miller.
"My freshman year was fun because Danielle Roberts, Hillary Berno, Kristin Viens, and I came together as a team after many seniors graduated and the rest of the league thought it would be our rebuilding year. We were so excited to be on the BFA team after watching them win four state titles."
That year, the Comets won the program's first away playoff game and made it to finals at Norwich University. It's also when the BELIEVE signs made a trip to the playoffs.
"I played in national championships in college, and the fan support wasn't close! There's nothing like playing for St. Albans fans! They bring so much excitement to the games, and that's what you live for as a high school player."
That year, Miller played with her sister Sarah who played one year in goal at the youth level before going straight to varsity.
"No one expected her to steal the show, but the commentary on that game is so special. She robbed Essex of backdoor goals four times. One of my favorite parts of that year, and that game, was sharing it with my sister."
Comet senior Meghan Jaird led the team Miller's sophomore year. "In the locker room, they had a poster that outlined what it took to be a Comet. Megan exemplified it. She helped us learn to be good leaders. Reflecting on it, I see the value she taught us in how to be part of a team."
The Comets won the championship in 2004-2005 but lost the following year.
Taking a loss: "That was the first year that BFA lost a championship. We were the first to walk away from a title game without a banner. I shook the Essex goalie's hand after the game. Coach Rouleau came up and told me how much he respected me at that moment. I realized playing wasn't about winning championships; it was about becoming a better person and a hockey player.
"Coach Rouleau was good at recognizing when things weren't going well and being able to communicate how much he valued his players as people and not just as athletes."
Miller recalled seeing her coaches' children as toddlers growing up at the rink. "There were all these little Cioffi's and Rouleau's hanging around. We spent so much time with them; they were children right with us during hockey season," said Miller.
The final chapter at BFA: Miller graduated in 2007-2008, playing her final year with 24 other Comet players.
"We were playing a lot of teams with players who went on to play college hockey. We were always playing against great competition, and nothing came easy. We played twelve games before taking a loss, and that reminded us that we still needed to work hard! We wanted that trophy back in St. Albans!"
In the final, the Comets faced South Burlington. "We couldn't get anything past Becca Shaw, who was one of the best goalies in the state that year. I remember Chris Wood, our color commentator, saying we couldn't get anything to work. We had so many chances and finally one got past her. Jess Paquette, Mariah Branon, and I had been working so hard as a line to get one in. That was one of my favorite goals we ever scored, and then we scored again minutes later. It was the best way to cap off my senior year and our final game. That year, the Comets were a team made up of girls that had played together their whole lives."
After graduation, Miller attended Elmira College and transferred to SUNY Potsdam. She transferred to SUNY Potsdam shortly before her father passed away unexpectedly. Her Comet coaches and teammates supported her throughout.
"Cioffi and Rouleau care about the person, and it's in times like that you see how close the Comet family is."
At SUNY Potsdam, Miller continued to play hockey, even earning a win against Elmira her senior year.
"I found a coach who fostered trust and relationships. The team was fun, and with the fun came success. I ended up where I was supposed to be, and my Comet coaches were some of the first to congratulate me."
After college, Miller returned to coach with SASA, coaching a U14 team to Nationals. "I thought I'd learned all I could from my BFA coaches in high school, but when I came back, I found they still had so much to teach me.
"You go through life not realizing how much people are giving to you. As you get older, you begin to see how much they've dedicated their lives to making things so special for everyone".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.