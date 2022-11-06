The Saint Michael's College men's and women's cross country teams hosted the Northeast-10 Conference Championship for the first time in seven years on Sunday, Nov. 6, holding the meet on campus for the sixth time. Both Purple Knight squads cracked the top 10 behind six student-athletes setting personal records.
Hometown proud: Congratulations to Saint Michael's College senior and Missisquoi Valley Union High School graduate, Cailey Comiskey from Highgate, VT, who finished 80th in 27:42, at the NE10 Championships. She was the seventh Purple Knight to cross the finish line (out of ten women.) Comiskey and the Purple Knights women's cross country team earned a tenth place finish at the NE10 Championships.
Team results
The Purple Knights women's team placed 10th, tying ninth-place University of New Haven with 211 points.
