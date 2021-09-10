Carl Gonyeau led the Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans boys golf team on Thursday. Finishing the day at 48. The team finished third, scoring 201. MMU won the match with a 170, and South Burlington High School finished second at 193.
BFA St. Albans individual results:
Cael Gonyeau: 48
Darik Gregoire: 50
Camden Piper: 51
Micheal Weber: 52
Carter Veronneau: 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.