BURLINGTON — Max Olmstead (Castleton University), fresh off a perfect game against the Queen City Bulldogs, continued his dominance against the Mariners and earned the 8-4 victory for the Burlington Brewers on Wednesday evening.
Olmstead again worked his perfect ways for the first 4 2/3 innings before walking Skyler Bushey. Andrew Cootware broke up his no-hitter with a 5th inning double. Colby Brouillette had a 2-RBI single for the Mariners.
The Mariners struggled on defense in the first giving up three runs after two quick outs and had three straight errors that allowed the Brewers to gain a comfortable lead.
Olmstead went five innings for the Brewers, giving up 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, and striking out 7. Maverick King took the loss for the Mariners going 5 innings, giving up 11 hits, 8 runs (4 earned), walking 1 and striking out 2.
The Black Sox unbeaten streak got to 6 as they used a walk-off single to beat the Mariners 1-0 on Saturday. In a pitchers duel game, the Black Sox used a 7th inning RBI single off the bat of Algenis Garcia to beat the Mariners.
Connor Johnson beat the Mariners for the second time this summer going seven innings, giving up 6 hits and striking out 9. Jordy Allard took the tough loss for the Mariners going 6 2/3 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, and striking out 10. Matt Roy (double) and Reece Tanguay (triple) both contributed 2 hits for the Mariners.
The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and avenged their walk-off loss with a walk-off home run of their own to beat the Black Sox 12-11 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Skyler Bushey stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 7th with the Mariners down 11-9, and he crushed a 3 run home run for his league-leading fifth home run of the summer and helped the Mariners get back to the win column.
Skyler led the Mariners with 3 hits (2 home runs) and 9 RBI on the afternoon. Deagan Poland, Reece Tanguay (double), and Cam Bushey (double) had 2 hits for the Mariners.
Ben Rabidoux picked up the win in relief for the Mariners going 2 innings, allowing 5 hits, 5 runs (5 earned), and walking 1. Brayden Howrigan got the no-decision, tossing the first 5 innings allowing 6 hits, 6 runs (6 earned), walking 9 and striking out 5.
The Mariners now sit at 7-4 (5-3 GMBL) on the summer. They take on the Bases Loaded Bulldogs in an exhibition game on Monday evening at Burlington High School starting at 6 pm and return to GMBL play on Sunday(8/2) with a doubleheader against the Queen City Bulldogs at Rice Memorial High School starting at 11 am.