BURLINGTON/FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Champlain Mariners were back in action last week, taking on the South Burlington Expos and the Black Sox.
July 7th: Connor Johnson (U-Maine) shut down the Mariners and ended their unbeaten streak to start the year. Johnson struck out 14 batters on route to the complete game win. The Mariners threatened in the 6th inning (down 5-0) when Skyler Bushey hit his first home run of the summer (36th career for the Mariners).
Nicky Elderton followed with a deep opposite-field double. A deep flyout by Matt Roy brought Nicky to third, and a passed ball scored him.
The Mariners followed with singles by Andrew Cootware and Dylan Newton, but Johnson dialed in for his 13th strikeout of the evening to end the threat.
Brayden Howrigan took the loss for the Mariners going 4 innings, giving up 5 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), walking 5 and striking out 6. Nicky Elderton added to his league-leading batting average with 2 hits.
July 12th: The Mariners sweep the South Burlington Expos (8-7 and 3-0).
In game one, the Mariners needed a late rally to beat the Expos. Colby Brouillette stepped to the plate in the 5th inning with the bases loaded, crushed a ball off the center-field fence to clear the bases, and gave the Mariners the lead 8-7.
That’s all the Mariners would need as they held off the Expos to get back to their winning ways. Brouillette paced the attack with 2 hits and 3 RBI, Skyler Bushey added his second home run of the summer and had 2 RBI. Liam Reiner got the win in relief going 2 innings (0H, 0R, 2BB, 1HBP, 5K), and Davis Mikell got the save (0H, 0R, 2K).
In game two, the Mariners again leaned on the bat of Brouillette for the win. Brouillette added 2 hits, one of them a clutch 2 RBI single to help put the Expos away.
Davis Mikell (1 RBI) and Skyler Bushey (double) also added two hits for the Mariners. Davis Mikell cruised on the mound for his first victory of the season, going 5 innings, gave up 2 hits, 2 walks, and struck out 11. Cam Bushey got the save in relief going 2 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, and striking out 2.
The Mariners sit at 4-1 (3-1 GMBL) on the season. The Mariners are off from league play this week, but have two non-league games slated at Lefty Wilson Field in Plattsburgh on Saturday.