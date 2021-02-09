Adam, Yadi, and I headed to the Hedgehog Brook Trail on Saturday, hoping to catch the summit of Burnt Rock Mountain before clouds moved in and blotted out the views. The winds were high and the drifts at the top were deep, but this trail doesn't disappoint. There's so much to see!
Burnt Rock Mountain, six miles south of Camel's Hump, is a 5-mile round trip hike with an elevation gain of 2,400 feet. The ledges at the summit offer expansive views of the valleys below, the Green Mountains, Lake Champlain, and our neighboring mountains in New York.
