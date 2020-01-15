ENOSBURG — After an overpowering first half against visiting Lamoille, the Hornet ladies continued their offensive and defensive onslaught, cruising to a 57-31 point victory.
Sophie Burns tallied 17 of her 24 points for Enosburg in the first half, and the Hornets left the first with a 34-14 lead over the Lancers.
Enosburg added ten points to the score early in the third quarter, five girls sharing the scoring opportunities created by the newly implemented Hornet defense.
Capitalizing on turnovers, the Hornets jumped to a 28 point lead after three quarters of play. Burns added eight points to her game total in that quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter ahead 48-20, Hornet defenders worked to keep the Lancers' offense quiet for the final eight minutes.
Lamoille scored 11 points in the fourth, and the Hornets added nine.
"The girls came out of the blocks a little slow, but we picked up on the defense, and Sophie led us offensively in that first half; it's all predicated on our defense to get her going,' said Hornet coach Gary Geddes. "She's a tough one to stop, and with the anticipation from Meg and Hannah, everyone is rotating and taking that next pass away.
"I told the girls that I wouldn't want to play against us. It looks like there's eight of us out there sometimes."
Geddes complimented the offensive grit he saw from his entire team; eight Hornets scored in the game.
"Sophie was on tonight, but we had contributions right down the bench. We worked hard all week on our defense and our focus was good. We're doing some new stuff, and the girls are buying into it," said Geddes. "You can see tonight, that we came out and played pretty well.
"We're improving each time on picking up that open person and taking that first pass away. Hannah and Lydia did that very well tonight. We had no uncontested layups, and if we shoot as well as we did tonight from the outside, it's going to be hard to beat us."
Sophie Burns, fresh off the court, shared her thoughts on the night.
"My teammates were the ones who got me the ball and supported me in so many ways," said Burns. "This same team played together last year, and we know each other so well. It's so awesome!"
Burns is looking forward to the MVU game next week.
"We played MVU in middle school, so we know the girls on the team and we've always played against them," said Burns. "It's going to be fun, but a tough one."
Sophie Burns led the Hornets with 24 points, while Heidi Tinker led the Lancers with 10.
Enosburg's next home game will take place next Tuesday, January 21st at 7pm against in-county rival MVU.