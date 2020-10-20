FAIRFAX — The undfeated BFA Fairfax Bullets continued their winning streak on Tuesday afternoon, topping Oxbow 11-1 in the BFA Fairfax senior game.
Isaac Decker led the Bullets with 3 goals, James Boyd had 2, Matt Spiller had 2 goals, Kolton Gillian, Adam Degree, Carl bruso, and Owen Demar each had one.
Owen Demar had 3 assists, Carl Bruso, Matt Spiller, Luca Chayer, and Isaac Decker each had one for the Bullets.
Bullets' keeper, Nick Badger had 3 saves, and Oxbow's DYlan Bearce had 21 saves on 32 shots.
Oxbow's solo goal was scored by Cameron Roy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.