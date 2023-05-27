FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team closed the season with a 10-9 walk-off win over the Richford Rockets on Saturday, May 27. After surrendering a 7-1 lead to the visitors, the Bullets clawed their way back to getting the victory on an infield hit by Laurel Coleman.
The Bullets took a 7-2 lead in the first four innings. A solo home run for Abby Langlois in the bottom of the fourth gave the Bullets an 8-2 lead.
Richford loaded the bases in the top of the fifth; Kyrielle Deuso made the most of the opportunity, crushing the ball to center for a grand slam and narrowing the Bullets' lead to 8-7. With two outs, Vanessa Cunningham scored the tying run on a passed ball.
The Rockets held the Bullets scoreless in the bottom of the fifth but failed to plate the go-ahead run. Deuso came close, but Jaiden Thweat made an over-the-fence catch to keep the game tied at eight.
Rockets' catcher, Mikayla Chagnon, dashed the Bullets' hopes to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth, recovering a passed ball and tagging the go-ahead runner out at home.
In the top of the seventh, Talia McCray doubled and eventually crossed the plate on a passed ball to put the Rockets up by one run.
Richford's slender lead wasn't enough to hold off the determined Bullets. Faith Benjamin delivered, slamming a hit through the infield to score the tying run for the Bullets. Coleman stepped to the plate, ripping a single and plating Thweatt to secure the win.
Benjamin spoke of her at-bat that plated the tying run: "I'm typically a good bunter, but I missed two. I was thinking, 'I've got to hit this!' I did, and it was so exhilarating!"
Coleman spoke of the excitement of achieving her first walk-off hit: "I was really nervous, but I knew I could do it because I'd had a hit earlier in the game. I also knew I had my team behind me. There's nothing like running into that celebration!"
Bullets' coach Frank Drury was pleased with the team's determination.
"They got a little down when Richford tied it up, but they kept fighting," said Drury. "It was good to see us win a close game, especially going into the playoffs. I'm hoping we can carry this momentum."
Drury complimented Thweatt and Coleman on their contributions to the win.
"Jaiden's been great for us in the field. She robbed someone of a home run at Blue Mountain and almost got the home run earlier in this game. She's been a great addition as a freshman this year," said Drury.
"Laurel has been hitting the ball fairly hard, and good things can happen when you put the ball in play."
Anna Villeneuve earned the win on the mound for the Bullets, striking out six batters in seven innings. Talia McCray took the loss for the Rockets, striking out seven.
Abigail Langlois led the Bullets with a home run, a triple, and two singles. Melissa Hall, Anna Villeneuve, Halle Rochelau, Peyton Niles, Faith Benjamin, and Laurel Coleman each had hits for the BFA-Fairfax.
Kyrielle Deuso led the Rockets had a grand slam, and Vanessa Cunningham had a double and a single. Talia McCray and Vanessa Tessier each had hits.
