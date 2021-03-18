BELLOWS FALLS - The No. 14 BFA Fairfax Bullets (2-5) traveled to Bellows Falls on Wednesday evening, taking on the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (6-4), earning a 76 to 53 win and upsetting a much higher seed.
"We came out in the first quarter and played our best basketball of the season. We got all the loose balls and made all the effort plays. That set the tone for the whole game," said Bullets' coach David Demar.
"Very proud of the boys and all their hard work this season. They really deserved this win together, as a team."
Owen Demar led the Bullets scoring, and according to Coach Demar, also assisted racked up plenty of assists to help his teammates score. Carl Bruso and Isaac Decker each had double-digit rebounds.
Bullets' high scorers: Owen Demar led with 19 points, Carl Bruso had 17 points, and Riley Greene and Isaac Decker with 14.
